A girl, 11, and two men were injured in the attack which happened on 9 September 2023 in Bordesley Green, Birmingham. Credit: West Midlands Police

A man has denied being in charge of an XL bully which left a girl, 11, and two men injured in an attack in Birmingham.

Farhat Ajaz, 61, is alleged to have been the owner or person in charge of a dangerously out of control dog, named Tyson, in the Bordesley Green area on September 9 last year.

District Judge David Wain was told that Ajaz, who pleaded not guilty to three counts of being in charge of a “dangerously out of control” dog which caused injury, did not attend court last week because he was unwell and had problems with his breathing.

The identity of the 11-year-old girl, who suffered shoulder and arm injuries and spent a night in hospital, is protected by a court order.

Two men also suffered injuries in the incident.

Farhat Ajaz, 61, is alleged to have been the owner or person in charge of a dangerously out of control dog. Credit: PA Images

Adjourning the case against Ajaz at Birmingham Magistrates' Court after the Crown opted not to seek a remand in custody, District Judge David Wain told Ajaz: “I am imposing a condition of residence that you reside at the address you have given to the court.

“Secondly, you are not to be in possession or in control of any dog.”

Ajaz, who appeared in court beside the dock using a pair of crutches to support himself, was bailed until the next hearing, scheduled for March 25.

West Midlands Police has said the dog remains in secure kennels.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…