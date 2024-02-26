Specialist divers from a private underwater search and rescue company will join the efforts to find a missing boy, 2, who fell into a Leicester river eight days ago.

Xielo Maruziva, 2, fell into the River Soar in Aylestone Meadows at around 5.00pm on Sunday 18 February.

A huge search and rescue operation has been underway over the past eight days - with National Police Air Service helicopters, drones, boats, divers, marine dogs and teams from Nottinghamshire Police, Lincolnshire Police and other forces across the country joining the efforts to find the boy.

Leicestershire Police says the area it is searching to find Xielo has now been widened, with the operation focussing on the stretch of river around Watermead Park and Birstall over the weekend.

Private search and rescue company, Specialist Group International (SGI), will join the operation on Tuesday 27 February.

Leicestershire Police says the search area has now been widened to the stretch of river around Watermead Park and Birstall over the weekend. Credit: PA Images

Assistant Chief Constable Michaela Kerr said: “We continue to be grateful to the support we’ve been shown by the public and colleagues from other forces and agencies.

“We’re in regular contact with Xielo’s family and are continuing to support them in what remains a very upsetting time. Our search operation to locate Xielo continues to widen as we know he may have travelled further from where he went into the water – and potentially outside our force area.

“I would like to reassure you that our operation is continuing and our teams will be carrying out co-ordinated searches at various points along the river. Our decision to involve SGI in the search in liaison with Xielo’s family and having spoken to both the company and independent specialists.

“I’d also like to remind the public that the river is dangerous and that they should not go into the water themselves. Thank you.”

