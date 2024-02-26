Play Brightcove video

It's one of the hardest jobs in world of football, being a goalkeeper.

If make a last minute block or save a penalty you're the hero, but if you let a goal slip through fingers or it bobbles over your arm or feet, you're the villain.

But when you think of record-breaking goalkeeper, you might think of Liverpool's Alisson, Manchester City's Ederson or Aston Villa's Emi Martinez.

However, the man whose broken the record plays six leagues below them. Jas Singh is between the sticks for Tamworth FC in the National League North.

He managed to break a 35-year-old club record of going the longest period without conceding a goal.

A total of 905 minutes, beating Dale Belford's record of 712 minutes from the 1988-89 season.

He said he didn't know about the record until their kit man told him about it after the game. Although he'll get the accolade, Jas says he wouldn't have been able to do it without the players in front of him

The Lambs are flying at the top of the National League North, 10 point clear means they could get back to back promotions.

And they could owe that partially to Jas' 20 clean sheets this season. But when not stop shots, the semi-professional is surveying buildings.

The 33-year-old is also one of the only South Asian goalkeepers in the English game.

Jas says his journey's not been easy but it hasn't stopped him from living out his dream.

He said: "It's been interesting, you are going to get some racial abuse. It's what football is, as silly as it sounds , it's what culture is, it is at the top level of the Premier League, it is going to be at this level. I don't know how to go about changing it."

Growing up, Jas said he never wanted to be a goalkeeper but fell into as he was told he was good enough. He said his hero's were Peter Schmeichel, Gianluigi Buffon and also a former Shrewsbury Town and Birmingham City goalkeeper Joe Hart.

The two trained together when they were at Shrewsbury and Jas said he was great even back then. He said he learn't lots from what would be a future England number one.

But now, he's at the opposite end of his career, Jas said when he hangs up his boots he'd like to play more golf.

The shot stopper doesn't see himself going into coaching but instead grabbing a club. He said he finds enjoyment from being out on the green with his friends and switching off from the world.

But while that is the future, for now, the goalkeeper is focused on securing promotion for Tamworth FC.

