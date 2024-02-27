The owners of the Crooked House pub near Dudley have been ordered to rebuild it after the historic building was destroyed in a suspected arson attack.

Once known as "Britain's wonkiest" inn, the 258-year-old pub in Himley was reduced to rubble following a fire on 5 August 2023.

In a post on X, West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street, praised South Staffordshire Council, adding: "An enforcement notice has been issued against the owners for its unlawful demolition.

"They have been ordered to rebuild the pub back to what it was before the fire - just as we’ve been lobbying for."

In a statement, South Staffordshire Council it had “engaged with the owners” since the demolition of the Crooked House pub, “but has reached a point where formal action is considered necessary”.

The enforcement notice served against the owners requires the building to be rebuilt by February 2027, the council said.

If work is not completed within the time limit, the local authority can prosecute for failure to comply with the notice, it added.

The owners of the site have 30 days to appeal the notice.

Mr Street had previously called for the pub to be "rebuilt brick by brick" after bulldozers were sent in to demolish it.

Supporters argued that restoring the pub to its former glory was essential for preserving the cultural and historical heritage of the area.

An initiative was launched following the destruction of the iconic inn to help protect historic and cherished pubs in the area.

West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) submitted five local pubs for Grade II listed status.

The Save the Crooked House group, which has over 35,000 members, has been campaigning for the last six months since the historic 18th-century pub burned down.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the fire. Staffordshire Police says the suspects currently remain on conditional police bail as the investigation continues.

