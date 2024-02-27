Play Brightcove video

Police bodycam footage shows officers forcing their way into the building next to the fire to lead its occupants to safety.

An arson attack in Birmingham that saw a house go up in flames is believed to have been caused by a discarded cigarette.

Emergency services were called to Villa Road in Lozells just before midnight on Sunday 25 February.

Police bodycam footage shows firearms officers forcing their way into the adjacent building and leading its two occupants to safety.

Officers also checked another property which was above the fire and found there was no one inside.

West Midlands Fire Service put out the blaze, and one police officer was taken to hospital for checks for smoke inhalation.

West Midlands Police is treating the fire as arson, and believes it was started by a cigarette that was discarded next to the flats.

As part of their investigation, the force is appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.

DS David Newson, from Birmingham CID, said:

"This fire had the potential to have really serious consequences. Thankfully, the quick-thinking response of officers in the face of danger to themselves got the two residents to safety.

"We are working with our colleagues at WMFS Fire Investigation Team and would like to hear from local people as we try to build a picture of what has happened.

"Villa Road is a main route and we'd ask anyone who was driving along it between 11pm and midnight time, to take a look at any dashcam they may have, as it could hold vital evidence for our investigation."

