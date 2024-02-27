Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage shows the moment a man uses a spoon to try and steal cash from behind a post office counter...

A drug addict who attempted to steal a wad of cash from a Nottingham post office using a spoon has been sentenced.

36-year-old Jelanie Scott entered Hyson Green Post Office in Gregory Boulevard at approximately 11.45am on Saturday 10 February.

He approached a counter window on crutches before reaching through a small gap at the bottom with a large serving spoon.

Staff behind the screen quickly spotted his movement and activated the panic alarm - which triggered the security smoke system.

CCTV footage shows Scott, along with three other customers, fleeing the shop through the cloud of smoke.

As he left, Scott dropped a debit card with his name on it before getting into a taxi.

Police recognised him from CCTV footage and he was arrested nine days later after patrolling officers spotted him in Forest Road West in Radford.

Scott of Leslie Road in Forest Fields admitted the offence, telling officers he had taken cocaine and heroin shortly before the incident, and that he was suffering with his mental health.

He was charged with attempted burglary and pleaded guilty at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

Scott was handed a community order comprising a six-month drug rehabilitation programme and was fined £50, in addition to a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Sergeant Mark Southgate, of the City Central neighbourhood policing team, said:

"There was overwhelming evidence in this case and I am pleased Scott has been held to account for his actions.

"He told officers it was a stupid thing to do and I hope he now reflects on his behaviour and stays out of trouble."

