A teenager accused of the Boxing Day murder of a footballer in a Birmingham nightclub has told a jury "I just went out for a good time", adding that he "did not stab or kill Cody Fisher."

23-year-old Cody Fisher was fatally stabbed on the dance-floor of Crane nightclub in Digbeth on Boxing Day 2022.

Reegan Anderson, 19, is one of three defendants who deny murder and a charge of affray at Birmingham Crown Court. His co-accused are Kami Carpenter, 22 and Remy Gordon, 23.

The prosecution allege the attack on Cody Fisher was 'a planned act of retribution' after a minor altercation involving Gordon two days before, in Popworld in Solihull.

On Wednesday (28 February), Anderson told the jury he had not long been friends with Carpenter and Gordon, and was just a member of their Snapchat group chat 'Ravers Assemble'.

He said when he was added to the group chat he thought it was just a group of people who enjoyed going out to parties and raves.

He told the jury: "I was added to a Snapchat group chat called Ravers Assemble.

"I’m not thinking these lads carry knives, I thought it was people who liked going out to raves. I had known these lads for two months."

Matthew Brook, for the prosecution, told Anderson he must have been aware people in his group carried knives.

Anderson said: "That is incorrect, I was not aware.

"These are not really my close friends, I have other friends I chat to on social media, I'm not always on this snapchat group.

"There was no plan to attack Cody. If there were plans to attack Cody, look at the clothes I wore that night, why am I not trying to disguise?

"I just went out for a good time."

Semi-professional footballer Cody Fisher, 23, was stabbed to death on Boxing Day in 2022. Credit: Handout

Anderson described the moment a 'brawl' broke out on the dance-floor between the group he was with, and Cody's group. He said he threw two punches, none of which were at Cody.

He said: "I panicked, I wasn't thinking, so I threw two punches.

"They were not heavy at all. I was 18, it was the first time I was in a situation where I was fighting, I didn't know what I was doing."

Mr Brook asked if Anderson thought it would have been better to step away from the fight.

Anderson replied: “In hindsight yes, but in the heat of the moment I wasn’t thinking."

Mr Brook asked if Anderson was intending to seriously injure someone in the brawl.

Anderson said: "I weigh 9 and a half stone, I don't think a punch by me would cause anybody serious harm."

Mr Brook replied: "But that's what you intended?"

Anderson answered: "I didn't intend to cause anybody serious harm."

The defendant denied it was Cody Fisher he had punched, and said it was Mr Fisher's friend Daniel Vann who received his punches.

Mr Vann was also kicked on the ground.

Anderson said: "I was stupid, and I am sorry to Daniel Vann for doing that."

Remy Gordon, 23, Kami Carpenter, 22 and Reegan Anderson, 19, deny all charges against them. Credit: Elizabeth Cook

After the incident, Anderson admitted there were rumours on the Snapchat group chat about someone being stabbed.

He said: "I was concerned, but nobody was saying what was going on, nobody was owning up to anything.

"These days, people our age gossip and make up things, so you can't always believe what people are saying.

Anderson also denied any knowledge of a knife having been in the possession of his group, adding: "I didn't think somebody would be stupid enough to try and get a weapon past security."

The 19-year-old was arrested days after Carpenter and Gordon, on 12 January 2023.

Asked why he gave no comment to police during their investigation, Anderson said he was acting on legal advice.

He said: "It was a crazy situation to be in. I was 18 years old, being arrested for a murder I had not done."

The trial at Birmingham Crown Court continues.