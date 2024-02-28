Florida based businessmen complete West Bromwich Albion takeover

A company ultimately owned by two Florida-based businessmen have completed the takeover of West Bromwich Albion Football Club.

Bilkul Football WBA, LLC - a company ultimately owned by Florida-based entrepreneur Shilen Patel and his father Dr Kiran C. Patel, has acquired an 87.8% shareholding in West Bromwich Albion Group Limited, the parent company of West Bromwich Albion Football Club.

The takeover, which received EFL approval earlier this month, completed on Wednesday afternoon.

Shilen Patel has also been named Chairman of the football club.

The new ownership replaces Goucahin Lai who has had control of the club since September 2016.

The club are currently fifth in the Championship and host Coventry City at the Hawthorns on Friday night.

He has previous experience investing in technology, healthcare, sport, real estate, finance, food & beverage, and numerous other sectors across five continents.

He has owned a minority shareholding in Italian, top division side Bologna FC 1909 since 2014.

Guochuan Lai (seen here on the right) had been in control of West Bromwich Albion since 2016. Credit: PA Images

Shilen Patel said: “I am delighted and humbled to become the new custodian of West Bromwich Albion Football Club.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting project for the club to regain its standing as a consistent Premier League presence.

“Success does not occur overnight, but it is my ambition to build on the club’s current and historical strengths and surround West Bromwich Albion with high quality stakeholders at home and globally.

"I am also fortunate to be inheriting and continuing the great work of The Albion Foundation at home and abroad.

“I am in awe of the opportunity to help write the next chapter in Baggies history and am committed to being a responsible, respectful, and effective steward of the club.”

