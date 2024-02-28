'I won't be back': Ex-offender on finding work after prison

Play Brightcove video

An inmate at HMP Leicester has told ITV News he "won't be back" as he believes he will be able to break the cycle of re-offending with the help of the prison's employment scheme.

The resettlement hub at HMP Leicester gives prisoners a chance to meet local employers and talk about future opportunities.

One ex-offender who will benefit from the scheme is 'Gareth', whose name we have changed to protect his identity.

Gareth is set to be released in a few months after he was convicted of armed robbery in 2013 and jailed for 15 years. He was released in 2020 but he was recalled three years later.

He told ITV News: "Parol is April or May but I believe that is the end of it for me. I won't be coming back because I beat all the statistics, first year, second year, third year. I believe in myself, I won't be back."

Gareth, who now acts as a mentor to other inmates and works with the resettlement hub, says he has plans to open up his own cleaning business when he leaves prison.

He added: "Our punishment is being in prison, when we get out we need that extra help, we need that faith, otherwise nothing is ever going to change."

Former inmate, 'Dave', whose name has been changed to protect his identity, said he wants to rebuild his life, having been released from prison six months ago.

He has a number of roles, including delivering first aid courses for the firm he works for in Birmingham.

In 2019, he was convicted of a violent robbery and said his time behind bars made him think long and hard about his future.

Dave said: "Yes, I did make a mistake, which I fully own up to. It's down to the individual if they want to make a change.

"When I came to jail I realised I was going to be doing a lengthy sentence, so I told myself, I don't want to come out and look at it as time wasted. So what I told myself, what I was going to do was get as many qualifications as I can, so I could look back on my time as not wasted time.

"I've done my level 2 and 3 peer mentoring, it probably set me up to do the job I'm doing now."

Several firms, including a waste and recycling company in Leicester, say they have faith in the programme and are keen to contribute to the rehabilitation of former prisoners.

Businessman Paul Baker said: "There is a lot of great people, a lot of great skill base, there is a lot of good people who made a bad decision and for me I would encourage any employer not to judge, I would encourage them to come in and see for their own eyes and make a judgement after that.

"We will risk assesses every role and every opportunity that we've got but as an inclusive employer, we can't be inclusive employer and exclude people.

As well as careers advice, staff at the prison work closely with those who are about to be released, offering support such as help with housing and benefits.

Employment lead at Leicester Prison, Helen Cox, said: "It offers hope and having the employers here gives them that chance to get the rehabilitation that they need.

"We have employers that come in and run workshops, communication workshops, customer service, first aid, construction. All the people that attend have got the chance to have a certificate and then to go away and actually realise that someone has got the ability to actually employe them on release."

The Ministry of Justice hopes the work done at the resettlement hub will not only help prisoners find work but also help to break the vicious cycle of them being released only for them to find themselves back behind bars.

