More families due to join largest maternity review in NHS history

More families are set to join the UK's largest ever maternity review

Senior midwife Donna Ockenden, who is leading the review into maternity services at hospitals in Nottingham, says more families will be contacted in the coming weeks to take part.

It's a year and a half into the UK's largest ever maternity review - which is looking at why and how the deaths and injuries of hundreds of babies happened at hospitals ran by Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.

It's the largest investigation of it's kind in NHS history and so far over one thousand eight hundred families have come forward to take part.

Ms Ockenden says more could soon be set to join, with 70 families set to be contacted by her in the coming weeks.

"In the next couple of weeks I'm expecting as chair to receive contact details for another 70 families that the trust have assessed are part of the terms of reference", explains Ockenden. "So I'll be writing to those families as I did with previous families inviting them to join the review or to let me know whether or not they wish to opt out of the review".

Seven hundred staff members have also contacted the review, with those interviews expected to start in mid-April.

Gary and Sarah Andrews’ first child, Wynter, died in their arms 23 minutes after being born Credit: PA

Gary and Sarah Andrews baby daughter Wynter died in 2019 due to failings in her care.

The couple say it's important that families know they are not alone.

The chief executive at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust says the trust knows it has much more to do and is focused on improving services.

The independent review is not expected to report back until next year - but calls are mounting for a national public inquiry into maternity care.

