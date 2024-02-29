ITV News Central is celebrating success after winning a Royal Television Society award for coverage on the day of the Nottingham attacks.

The team won the Nations and Regions News Award for its 6pm programme broadcast on the day of the attacks (13 June 2023), live from locations across Nottingham.

The judges said; "This was a hotly contested category with a number of special themed programmes praised by jurors.

"The winner stood out for the outstanding way that the team dealt with the pressures of a major breaking story, obviously rooted in the local community and covering all the angles.”

Sameena Ali-Khan presented the programme live from Ilkeston Road in Nottingham Credit: ITV News Central

Liz Hannam, Head of News for ITV News Central said; "The attacks had a devastating impact on the city of Nottingham and as the local broadcaster we felt the full weight of responsibility to tell the story in as sensitive a manner as possible while showing the true horror of what had happened.

"So it is reassuring to have recognition from the national RTS that we did the job well. And I want to thank our viewers who let us into their homes every night and trust us to provide accurate news in an increasingly divided world."

