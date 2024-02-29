Leicester City star Hamza Choudhury has been fined £20,000 after a court heard he was caught drink-driving on the wrong side of the road in his wife’s Range Rover.

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court was shown police dashcam footage of the 26-year-old being pulled over in Loughborough Road, West Bridgford, Nottingham, in the early hours of Friday 19 January.

The midfielder, of Edwalton, Nottinghamshire, pleaded guilty to driving while double the legal alcohol limit and careless driving.

He was also given a 40-month driving ban, and ordered to pay a £2,000 victim surcharge and £85 in prosecution costs.

The 40-month ban would be reduced by around nine months if he completes a drink-driving rehabilitation course.

Defence lawyer Kally Sohata told the court Choudhury had shared a taxi home from a restaurant with a friend, but had returned in his wife’s car after realising he had left his phone behind.

Passing sentence, District Judge Sunil Khanna told Choudhury, who earns £12,000 a week: “I do accept that this will impact you and that you are extremely embarrassed by what has occurred.”

Hamza Choudhury started Leicester City's win against Bournemouth on Tuesday. Credit: PA Images

The 26-year-old started Leicester City's 1-0 win against Bournemouth on Tuesday 27 February, in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

His side are currently top of the Championship after relegation from the Premier League last season.

Prosecutor Ben Payne told the court Choudhury had a previous drink-driving conviction dating back to 2017, meaning the player faced a mandatory ban of at least three years.

Mr Payne told the court that a charge of failing to co-operate with a roadside breath test had been withdrawn.

Choudhury, who was arrested, had provided two breath-test readings at a police station, the lowest of which was 71 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than twice the limit of 35mcg, Mr Payne added.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…