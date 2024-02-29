Roadworks rage in Stratford-upon-Avon as journey times quadruple

Play Brightcove video

Ellie-Rose Griffiths reports...

Roadworks in Stratford-upon-Avon have sparked a furious reaction from motorists as people face gridlock with hour long journeys that would usually take minutes.

The 2.8km stretch of the A439 Warwick Road towards the M40 is closed for five months.

These works are in place from the junction of Welcome Road to the access of Ryan Hill Park.

Warwickshire County Council say the road closure is part of vital safety improvements aimed at enhancing road safety for both residents and visitors.

But the project has led to increased travel times for locals, impacting daily commutes and the operations of local businesses.

Residents report substantial delays, with commutes extending significantly beyond usual times.

One road user said: "It took my daughter an hour to drive 300 yards to the doctors.”

Another said: "The traffic is horrendous, the tourists that come and visit, what they go home thinking heaven only knows."

While another reported that a farmer can't get to his sheep because of the roadworks.

Local businesses are also feeling the effects, with some noting a decrease in customer footfall due to the traffic disruptions.

The New Inn Hotel and Restaurant said: "We have customers not coming because of the time of the journey.

"Delivery drivers aren't getting here on time either and because of all of the diversions its just taking so long to deliver."

The importance of timely and efficient travel to and from the town is crucial for the local economy, especially for sectors reliant on tourism.

Warwickshire County Council say they have put the roadworks in for the following reasons:

A reduction in the speed limit

A protected turning lane at the Ingon Lane junction, which has experienced a high number of collisions

Streetlighting to improve visibility of crossing pedestrians at fisherman’s car park,

Parking restrictions (physical engineering measures) to prevent dangerous parking along the route

An off-road cycle lane along the A439 Warwick Road Stratford

Footway provisions which will better connect pedestrians to the town centre, as well as pedestrian crossings points where there is clear pedestrian movement across the highway

A Warwickshire County Council spokesperson, said, “The comprehensive upgrades to the A439 Warwick Road are a major step forward in achieving the County Council's ambition to ensuring safe roads for everyone in Warwickshire.

"In the last 20 years there have sadly been 8 fatal collisions, 26 serious collisions and 125 other collisions on this road and this project aims to address residents' concerns about speeding, dangerous parking, and the high collision rate on the road.

"The new right hand turning lane, footpath and cycle way, improved pedestrian crossings, physical measures to stop dangerous parking and reduced speed limit, will make this busy route much safer and provide residents with a stretch of greatly improved local infrastructure.

"Whilst there unfortunately will be some unavoidable disruption, the Council is committed to keeping this to a minimum. A one-way southbound system has been implemented, and comprehensive diversion routes are in place, which will be clearly signposted for the duration of the works."

