Delays as trailer carrying cattle overturns on M5 in Worcestershire closing carriageway

Drivers are warned to expect long delays. Credit: National Highways

Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the M5 in Worcestershire after a trailer carrying cattle overturned.

The carriageway is closed between junction 5 for Droitwich Spa and junction 4 for the M42.

The emergency services are at the scene and National Highways is warning drivers to expect long delays.

Posting to X, the body said: "The M5 in Worcestershire remains closed northbound between J5 (DroitwichSpa) & J4 (M42) following a collision involving an overturned vehicle which was transporting cattle."

The following diversion is in place:

  • Exit the M5 at J5 and take the third exit onto the A38.

  • Continue on the A38 to the M5 J4 via M42 J1.

  • At the M5 J4 (A38), take the third exit to re-join the M5 northbound.