Delays as trailer carrying cattle overturns on M5 in Worcestershire closing carriageway
Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the M5 in Worcestershire after a trailer carrying cattle overturned.
The carriageway is closed between junction 5 for Droitwich Spa and junction 4 for the M42.
The emergency services are at the scene and National Highways is warning drivers to expect long delays.
Posting to X, the body said: "The M5 in Worcestershire remains closed northbound between J5 (DroitwichSpa) & J4 (M42) following a collision involving an overturned vehicle which was transporting cattle."
The following diversion is in place:
Exit the M5 at J5 and take the third exit onto the A38.
Continue on the A38 to the M5 J4 via M42 J1.
At the M5 J4 (A38), take the third exit to re-join the M5 northbound.