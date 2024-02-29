Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the M5 in Worcestershire after a trailer carrying cattle overturned.

The carriageway is closed between junction 5 for Droitwich Spa and junction 4 for the M42.

The emergency services are at the scene and National Highways is warning drivers to expect long delays.

Posting to X, the body said: "The M5 in Worcestershire remains closed northbound between J5 (DroitwichSpa) & J4 (M42) following a collision involving an overturned vehicle which was transporting cattle."

The following diversion is in place: