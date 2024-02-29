Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central Correspondent Phil Brewster speaking to pub landlord, Steve Kirk.

A well-known city centre pub landlord will receive the prestigious Freedom of Derby honour.

Steve Kirk, who has run The Neptune pub in Derby for 27 years, will be given the special civic honour due to his 'exceptional' fundraising efforts over many years, which have seen him raise more than £120,000 for charities.

Mr Kirk, 65, will join the likes of legendary Derby boss Brian Clough, Olympic gold medallist swimmer Adam Peaty, Derby County FA Cup winning star Reg Harrison and most recently female boxing world champion Sandy Ryan to be awarded the Freedom of Derby.

Councillor Ingall, who serves Chellaston and Shelton Lock, said Mr Kirk has raised more than £120,000 for the Royal British Legion with loyal commitment to support the national poppy appeal over many years.

The landlord has also achieved impressive rowing and walking feats in the name of charity.

Before being voted to receive the honour, the motion read: “Council notes the exceptional charitable fundraising undertaken by Mr Kirk, who has raised over £120,000 for the Royal British Legion.

As landlord of The Neptune, he has raised more money for the annual poppy appeal than any other public house in the UK.

“In 2023 alone, he collected £17.6k. Over the course of 15 years, Mr Kirk has coordinated charitable events and initiatives involving hundreds of volunteers and including several impressive feats of endurance.

"Notable achievements include rowing 15 miles between Shardlow and Willington, as well as walking a distance equivalent of Derby to Glasgow in just one month.

Steve Kirk has run the pub for 27 years Credit: ITV News Central

“During his 27 years behind the bar at the Neptune, the pub has become closely associated with Derby County and renowned for its friendly atmosphere, particularly on Christmas Day when it stays open to serve hot meals.

"Moreover, Steve has dedicated his time to many other causes and initiatives, including volunteering for the NHS at the Derby Arena, when it was used a vaccination centre during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Council commends Steve Kirk for his dedication and commitment to his chosen charities, as well as for the role he has played at the heart of Derby’s community over many years.

"Council resolves to request that the mayor convene an extraordinary meeting for the matter to be determined."

