Pictures from Coventry City Council

Video footage has been released of Coventry City Council staff being abused while carrying out their jobs.

The body-cam footage, worn by a parking warden, captures the moment when two parking wardens were verbally and physically assaulted as they were patrolling Victory Road and ticketing cars that were illegally parked.

The authority says a member of the public became verbally abusive towards the officers, and physically assaulted one of them by throwing him to the ground, after seeing a ticket on his van.

Coventry City Council posted the footage to highlight the extent of abuse faced by frontline Council staff.

It was captured by one of the body cameras that are worn by all the city’s parking wardens.

Councillors said the cameras act as a deterrent and help reduce cases of aggression towards officers, but they can also capture audio and video footage that can be used as evidence by the Council or police to assist with investigations and prosecutions.

The Council's Civil Enforcement Officers reported an increased number of incidents in 2023.

Male and female officers have been violently attacked, including being punched, kicked and spat at and being driven at by speeding vehicles.

They have also had full drinks bottles and cans thrown at them, as well as liquids, eggs, and even a road sign.

Cllr Abdul Salam Khan, Deputy Leader of Coventry City Council, said: “Council staff work hard every day to support the people of our city and we know that is appreciated by most people, but sadly cases of abuse are rising, and this cannot be allowed to continue.

“There are too many incidents where some people cross the line and become abusive, as in this case where two officers were simply trying to do their job and help residents.

“Abuse in any form against Council staff will not be tolerated and legal action will be taken.“

We are there to help and support residents and we thank the vast majority of those for the way they work with us, but the message to the abusive minority is now clear – we will inform police and we will look to prosecute where possible to protect our staff.”

