Police have dropped an investigation into Solihull MP Julian Knight, over allegations of serious sexual assault.

The senior parliamentarian, elected as Conservative MP for Solihull in 2015, was told by Essex Police that he will face no criminal charges or further action.

Mr Knight said he will be "exploring legal options" now the investigation has been dropped.

He was stripped of the party whip in 2022 after being reported to the Metropolitan Police over the allegations.

Mr Knight has stood as an Independent for Solihull since 2023.

He announced last year that he will stand down in the next election, saying his name had been “tarnished" leaving him and his family in "limbo."

On social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Mr Knight said he is now "exploring my legal options following the complaint I have made to the Metropolitan Police relating to fraud, forgery and perverting the course of justice".

Mr Knight said he will be taking time to choose his next steps and "recover my mental health".

He added: "I reiterate that under no circumstances will I be seeking the Conservative Whip back".

