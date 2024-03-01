The UK's oldest working cinema, The Electric in Birmingham, has closed after 114 years.

A source said the historic picture house had shut down on Friday 29 February, for the 'foreseeable future.'

A petition, currently signed by 2,200 people, has been launched to save the historic venue.

The Electric - which opened on Station Street in December 1909 - reopened after the pandemic under new management in 2022.

It's believed an 88-year lease for the building comes to an end this month, alongside unconfirmed speculation that a property developer intends to seek planning permission to build flats on the site.

There are no upcoming film showings listed on the venue's website.

The organisers of the city's Flatpack Festival said this year's event would take place without The Electric as a venue for the first time in 18 years.

The Electric on Station Street has had many faces and name changes since opening in 1909. Credit: BPM Media

The cinema, built on a converted taxi rank, showed its first silent movie on 27 December 1909 and is believed to be the oldest working cinema in the UK.

It has two digital screens and showed a mixture of mainstream, independent, foreign and classic films.

It has been through several names including Select Cinema, Tatler News Theatre, The Jacey and The Classic and The Tivoli before becoming The Electric again in 1993.

The cinema reopened its doors in January 2022, having been closed since March 2020.

It is currently owned by Kevin Markwick, who also owns the 104-year-old Picture House Cinema in Uckfield, East Sussex, and was run by his daughter, Katie Markwick.

The Electric has been contacted for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…