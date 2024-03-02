Woman arrested after cannabis factory found at property in Nottingham

A woman has been arrested after police shut down a cannabis factory in Nottingham.

Officers found more than 250 plants growing in a house in Mays Avenue in Bakersfield on Thursday (29th February).

Cannabis was being grown and dried in the living room, bedrooms and attic at the property.

The electricity supply had been tampered with and the meter bypassed.

They also found a quantity of suspected cocaine, mobile phones and bundles of cash.

A 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of cultivating a Class B drug.

All the cannabis seized from the address will be destroyed and the equipment used to power the grow removed.

Nottinghamshire Police, Sergeant Karl Browne said: "The conditions inside the house were appalling and there was evidence people had been living there. The rewiring of the electricity supply had also been completed in an extremely dangerous way.

"I would urge anyone who believes cannabis is being produced in their neighbourhood to get in touch. Your information could be a vital missing piece of the jigsaw and you will also be making the community a safer place to live."