A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 61-year-old woman at an address in Haresfield Close, Worcester.

Emergency services attended the address around 8.30pm on Saturday 2 March. Another woman, aged 38, was found with life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital.

Police later confirmed that although formal identification has yet to take place, the family of Wendy Francis have paid tribute to a much-loved lady who was ‘one in a million’.

In a statement Wendy’s family said: “Wendy will be hugely missed; she was one in a million and much-loved.”

A 50-year-old man remains in police custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Leighton Harding of the Major Investigation Unit said: “I understand that incidents of this nature can be alarming, but I would like to reassure the local community that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“You will notice a higher police presence in the area in the coming days as officers investigate this incident.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has sadly lost her life.”

