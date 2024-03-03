Play Brightcove video

A Wolverhampton Wanderers fan has raised thousands of pounds after walking from the Molineux to Newcastle's St James' Park.

Manny Singh Kang, and his son Jeevan, walked nearly 200 miles over four and a half days.

They've raised more than 30 thousand pounds for the charity Dementia UK in the past six months - and a total of 300 thousand since 2018.

He said it is to help the families and friends of those that care for patients, as well as the patients themselves.

Every hospital, care home or individual should have access to specialist nurses in this field.

Once he completed the trek, Manny and Jeevan recieved a big embrace from their friends and family.

Talking about Admiral Nurses, Manny said: "They started with two nurses back in 1992 and they got 450.

"It's only possible because of people donating and giving back. And that's all we need. We need people to give back and help those people and long may it continue and grow.

"We need more nurses, a million people, so we need more nurses."