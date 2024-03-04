A cyclist has reportedly been hit by a tram in Nottingham.

Two witnesses have said they saw a man being hit by a tram on Wilkinson Street at around 8am this morning (4th March).The road was closed in both directions following the incident until around 10.40am, while tram track closures remained in place.

The emergency services, including Nottinghamshire Police, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, and East Midlands Ambulance Service were all at the scene.

The man was reportedly hit by a tram at around 8am this morning (4th March). Credit: BPM Media

Two witnesses who were parking their car at the Wilkinson Street Park and Ride site recalled the moment the accident took place. Julie and Darren, who did not wish to provide their surnames, said they saw someone trapped under the tram. Julie said: "All we heard was the tram driver slam on his brakes and horn and then a bang."We saw someone underneath, we couldn't see what condition he was in but he was talking...We could see people rushing down and then fire engines and ambulances turned up. It didn't take them long at all."

Julie and Darren added that the man involved in the accident was on a pushbike.

The incident caused travel disruption in the area, with no tram service between The Forest and David Lane in Basford.Drivers were also advised to use alternative routes, as traffic queues formed following the closure, which was in place between the A6514 Western Boulevard in Old Basford and Radford Road in New Basford.

