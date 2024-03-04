A 22-year-old man has been arrested following the death of a woman in her 50s in Leicestershire.

Police were called to a property in The Coppice in Burbage at 11.20am yesterday morning (Sunday 3 March) by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

A woman in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Formal identification has not yet taken place and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A cordon remains in place while enquiries, including forensic examination, continues at the scene.

Detective Inspector Mark Parish, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “Officers will remain at the scene as our investigation progresses, and we continue to investigate the full circumstances of what happened.

“I appreciate that the nature of the incident may cause some concern among residents in the area. However, I would like to reassure them that this is an isolated incident, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“If there is anyone who hasn’t as yet spoken to police and may have information connected to this incident, I would urge you to please get in contact with us, as what you saw or heard may be of significant to our investigation.”

