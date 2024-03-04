A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a ten-year-old girl was discovered dead in Rowley Regis today (4 March).

Officers said the child was found with injuries in Rowley Regis and she was confirmed dead at an address on Robin Close.

The 33-year-old woman has been taken into custody for questioning.

A cordon has been put in place while enquiries continue. Detective Inspector Dan Jarratt said: "A young girl has tragically lost her life and our thoughts are with her loved ones and all those impacted by this terrible passing. "We know how shocking and distressing this will be for the community and we'll continue to have a police presence and offer our support in the area over the coming days. "A suspect has been arrested and detectives are fully investigating the circumstances around this sad death."