A reward of £10,000 is being offered to find three men who are wanted in connection with a murder last year in Leamington Spa.Kevin Vucini, 25, Brigen Carrica ‘Qarrica’, 21, and Rrezon Cengu 22, all originally from Albania, are urgently wanted by investigators to answer questions following a murder in Leamington Spa in the early hours of Thursday 10 August 2023.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £10,000 for information on the location of the individual men, meaning a total of £30,000 is on offer.A murder investigation was launched after Ben Daly, 30, was found with a gunshot wound on Ranelagh Terrace.

Ben Daly was shot in Leamington Spa in August 2023. Credit: Warwickshire Police

It is believed he was shot in Frances Havergal Close a little earlier. Ben was taken to hospital where he died.

All three men have links to Essex and possibly London, and Cengu has ties with Luton.The advice is not to approach them but to contact the police or the charity Crimestoppers if you wish to stay anonymous.

The men are urgently wanted by investigators to answer questions following a murder in Leamington Spa on Thursday 10 August 2023. Credit: ITV News Central

Alan Edwards, Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Due to the significant risks involved, it’s important that Kevin Vucini, Brigen Carrica and Rrezon Cengu are found to face questioning over the tragic murder of Ben.“Our charity is supporting the police as they hunt for these men by offering a reward and reminding everyone – especially those who may be intimidated into silence – that they have the option to stay completely anonymous.“If you know where they are and you contact Crimestoppers directly, you could be entitled to a reward.

Up to £10,000 is available for each of the three individuals."

