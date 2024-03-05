Tributes have been paid to a "bright and fun-loving" girl, who was found dead at a house in Rowley Regis.

Shay Kang, 10, was found with injuries at an address in Robin Close at around 12.10pm on Monday 4 March. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 33-year-old woman - understood to be known to the girl - has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

West Midlands Police says it is not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

A cordon remains in place while enquiries continue, and a post-mortem will be held to establish the cause of death.

Shay attended nearby Brickhouse Primary School.

In a statement, the school said: “Our school is deeply saddened by the tragic death of one of our children.

“Shay was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all, and she will be very sadly missed by everyone.

“School is the heart of the community and we have already begun working with our children and staff to support them following this devastating news.

Det Insp Dan Jarratt, leading the investigation, said: "A young girl has tragically lost her life and our thoughts are with her loved ones and all those impacted by this terrible passing. We are working hard to establish what happened and our investigation has made good progress.

"The community has understandably been left shocked by what’s happened, and we'll continue to have a police presence and offer our support in the area over the coming days.”

