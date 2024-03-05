Play Brightcove video

Could this be Tom Cruise? Cameras capture what appears to be the Hollywood actor driving on a film set at Middleton mine, near Wirksworth.

Excitement is building in the Peak District as footage and pictures have emerged, which appear to show Hollywood star Tom Cruise back filming in Derbyshire.

The Mission Impossible legend had previously been working on the latest instalments of the films in 2021, using areas of North Derbyshire as a dramatic backdrop.

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise was last seen in Derbyshire in 2021, filming for Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1. Credit: PA Images

R esidents in and around Wirksworth, which is around 20 miles from Derby, claim to have spotted what appears to be the A-list star filming near a mine and an alleged car chase - although it is not confirmed if it is part of filming for a new Mission: Impossible movie.

A source told ITV News Central that a car chase and crash scene is being filmed inside Middleton mine.

A drone camera shows what appears to be a film set, with vehicles entering and exiting the mine.

Play Brightcove video

One source told ITV News Central: "Tom Cruise is or was in Derbyshire filming. They were filming some of the last scenes.

"Tom flew his helicopter to a place near Carsington Water last night and has been at Middleton mine all of today filming the car chase scene in a mine.

"He came out right as the light was going and filmed some scenes in a jeep."

Our source told us they went back the next day to the filming which they claimed was taking place "in Wirksworth" and "in the mine".

The source said: "They are filming a car chase and crash scene inside Middleton mine, Wirksworth.

Film crews in Wirksworth Credit: Ashley Kirk

"It’s not known if it is Mission: Impossible, but locals have been saying it is and that Tom Cruise was spotted the day before I went."

In August 2021, Tom Cruise was in Stoney Middleton, in Derbyshire filming a stunt which saw a locomotive career off the edge of a cliff.

It was part of Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Cruise was also spotted in a Birmingham curry house around the time of the filming.

It was reported that the Top Gun star was so impressed with his chicken tikka masala that he order another helping after finishing his first.

Have you spotted Tom Cruise? If so, send your pictures and videos to centralnews@itv.com

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...