A man has been charged after a woman died in Burbage, Leicestershire at the weekend.

Police were called to a property in The Coppice at 11.20am on Sunday 3 March by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

A woman in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

22-year-old Gregor Bauld has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article, and is due to appear before Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 5 March.

Leicestershire Police say formal identification of the woman has not yet taken place.

In a statement released on Monday 4 March, Detective Inspector Mark Parish said: "Officers will remain at the scene as our investigation progresses, and we continue to investigate the full circumstances of what happened."

He continued: "I appreciate that the nature of the incident may cause some concern among residents in the area. However, I would like to reassure them that this is an isolated incident, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

"If there is anyone who hasn’t as yet spoken to police and may have information connected to this incident, I would urge you to please get in contact with us, as what you saw or heard may be of significant to our investigation."

