A woman believed to have been murdered in Burbage, Leicestershire, has been named as 55-year-old Christine Bauld.

Police were called to a property in The Coppice at 11.20am on Sunday 3 March.

Ms Bauld was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gregor Bauld, 22, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

Leicestershire Police said: "This is an extremely difficult time for Mrs Bauld’s family and specialist officers are supporting them."

In a statement released on Monday 4 March, Detective Inspector Mark Parish said: "Officers will remain at the scene as our investigation progresses, and we continue to investigate the full circumstances of what happened."

He continued: "I appreciate that the nature of the incident may cause some concern among residents in the area. However, I would like to reassure them that this is an isolated incident, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

"If there is anyone who hasn’t as yet spoken to police and may have information connected to this incident, I would urge you to please get in contact with us, as what you saw or heard may be of significant to our investigation."

