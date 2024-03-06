Gymnasts Becky and Ellie Downie have said being appointed MBEs after speaking publicly about abuse in the sport has shown they “100% did the right thing”.

Ellie, 24, retired at the age of 23 because of concerns about her mental health and the way she was treated in the sport.

The sisters were recognised for their services to the sport of gymnastics and also for their services to gymnasts at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on Wednesday.

Speaking about the honour, Ellie said: “It definitely makes it feel that we 100% did the right thing, and we’re pushing the sport in the right direction.

“I’m a year post-retirement, I definitely wasn’t expecting anything to come like this.

“Now that we’ve done the ceremony and got the award in our hands, it’s definitely mind-blowing and an honour to be recognised in such a remarkable way.

“Speaking out was a hard thing for us to do and say what we needed to say.

“To make everybody feel like they have a voice in this world is super important.”

Becky, 32, said the pair spoke to the Princess Royal during the ceremony about how they got into the sport before she wished them both luck.

Credit: PA

“This (MBE) is something that is forever and that means more than any medal could,” she continued.

“It still feels a bit surreal, to be honest. Just a massive honour.”

Since her retirement, Ellie has been working as a personal trainer and Pilates instructor.

“I’m very much loving the job that I have now,” she said.

“I just love to kind of give back to people and make them feel good in themselves and I know that exercise is such an important thing for your mental health as well.”

Becky is preparing for the Paris summer Olympics, in what she said will probably be her last year in the sport.

She said: “I’m in the thick of competitions and trials, I’m pleased with where training is at and I’m excited to see what the rest of the year has in store.

“This year is highly likely to be my final year.

“I’ve been striving for a medal for my whole career. So that would be the icing on the cake.”

