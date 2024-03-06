More than 50 firefighters tackle blaze at factory unit in Birmingham

More than 50 firefighters are tackling a blaze in Birmingham.

The fire involves a factory unit in Hockley.West Midlands Fire Service sent 13 fire engines to the scene on Factory Road after it was called at 8.42am today (Wednesday 6 March).

Several cars have been on fire.Crews are using hose reel jets and breathing apparatus. The aerial ladder platform is also at the scene.

