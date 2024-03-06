The mother of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found in Rowley Regis on Monday 4 March has been charged with her murder.

Jaskirat Kaur, also known as Jasmine Kang, will appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court later on today (Wednesday 6 March) charged with the murder of Shay Kang.

Shay was found with injuries at an address in Robin Close in Rowley Regis, West Midlands, at around 12.10pm on Monday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Dan Jarratt, of West Midlands Police, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with Shay’s family and friends.

"Her tragic death has had a profound impact on those who knew her as well as the wider community.

“We ask that they are left to grieve in private as our enquiries continue.”

A cordon remains in place at the end-of-terrace house while police inquiries continue, and a post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

