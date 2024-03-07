'Grave concerns' over proposals to change fire service in Warwickshire

People living in south Warwickshire say they have serious concerns about their safety if proposed changes to the fire service in the county become reality.

A public consultation ends this week on proposals to reform the on-call firefighter system and restructure where engines are based.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service says the proposals are a way of ‘Resourcing to Risk,' putting more crews where most incidents happen and say they are necessary because they cannot recruit the number of on-call fire crews that they need.

Councillor Andy Crump is the Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety.

He told ITV News Central: "One of the main reasons is we are having trouble recruiting on-call firefighters who do form a major backbone of our fire and rescue service. We are not meeting our target response times and we're trying to put resources in the right place at the right time".

On-call firefighters are part-time crew who are based from retained fire stations around the county. When they are available around their other jobs, they respond mainly to local incidents.

Under the current proposals, their role would go and the retained stations around the county would be used much less frequently. Instead there would be 'surge' teams of experienced firefighters who could be called on within a couple of hours to help when demand was high.

Shift patterns and the number of appliances available would also change.

The on-call pumps are only available around 40% of the time

The surge crews could be called within a couple of hours

Tristan Ashby, from the Fire and Rescue Services Association, said he is worried about the proposals.

He says: "We have grave concerns with regards to the proposals for Warwickshire, not least because of the number of appliances that are going available to the public are going to be drastically reduced at night and during the day, but also because of the loss of approximately 120 on call firefighters".

The change in the number, and location, of fire engines would impact on wait times across Warwickshire.

The heat map shows proposed wait times in the day - red marks waits for more than 20 minutes Credit: Warwickshire County Council

The increased wait times are worrying those who live in the south, and more rural parts of the county.

Bill Fleming lives in Bidford-on-Avon, where there is currently a retained station. He says: "In reality Stratford-upon-Avon itself will be the only fire station in the county overnight, that's a big concern to us. But also they won't be here in the day either. It means that all the response times will be longer and longer".

Jill Machado shares those concerns, saying: "We're right at the end of the county, because we're quite close to Worcestershire and Gloucestershire but we can't guarantee that so we're ending up people will lose faith in our fire service, and we could lose lives in the same place".

Campaigners in Bidford-on-Avon

But the Chief Fire Officer says that rural households already have longer wait times and that the plans would put more resource where the risk is highest.

Ben Brook told ITV News Central: "What we are doing is actively and on purpose, based on evidence, putting resources where they are going to make the most difference. So there are some parts of the county where they will have 85 life and property incidents a year, there's other places where there are 2 or 3 of those incidents. Clearly we want to get there as quickly as possible but we have a finite level of resources".

He also hopes that the on-call fire crews would stay on in other roles.

The public consultation closes on Sunday.

