A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager was stabbed to death in a park in Wolverhampton.

Paramedics called police to the scene at West Park just before 4:30pm. The teenage boy was declared dead shortly afterwards.

West Midlands Police say they're working to confirm his identity, and are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Chief Superintendent Richard Fisher said: "It's absolutely tragic that we have lost another young life to knife crime.

"Our enquiries are at a very early stage, and we have detectives working flat out to find whoever is responsible and bring them into custody as soon as possible.

"We'll be increasing patrols and offering reassurance to the community, and supporting everyone affected, over the coming days."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...