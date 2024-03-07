Play Brightcove video

Elderly residents at a care home in Leicester have enjoyed spending time with some frosty visitors - two penguins.

Humboldt penguins Widget, 7, and Pringle, 9 from Heythrop Zoological Gardens visited Cedar Mews Care Home in Birstall.

Residents were overjoyed by the chance to interact with them, as many had never been so close to penguins before.

The penguins, originally from Peru and Northern Chile, had keepers to make sure that residents could safely be close with the birds.

The penguins waddled around and made friends with a lot of the residents, many of whom have dementia and complex needs and requirements.

Pictured are Christine and Michael Brown, a married couple who were excited to get hands on with their new friends. Credit: Ellis Coughlan

A boy, 3, who was expecting a routine visit, was also greeted by a penguin that was nearly his size.

Commenting on the event was Jenna Peters, who is activities co-ordinator at the care home, said:

"We are absolutely thrilled to have brought such an unique and joyous experience to our residents. It was truly heartening to see the smiles and hear the laughter as Widget and Pringle mingled with everyone."

"This special visit also encouraged residents who don’t usually participate in activities to come and socialise".

