Hospital inspectors have found that bullying, racism, sexism and a knock-on impact on patient care are still ongoing at Birmingham's main hospitals trust - almost a year after a review uncovered a toxic culture within the trust.

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs the Queen Elizabeth, Heartlands, Good Hope and Solihull hospitals, has been downgraded to a 'requires improvement' overall rating, following an inspection by health watchdog, the Care Quality Commission.

Inspectors said the trust is still failing many of their staff, despite a restructure, change in leadership and new initiatives - with its 'well led' rating being downgraded to 'inadequate'.

The report revealed some staff don't feel safe from bullying or harassment, which undoes much of the excellent, innovative work and compassion and care provided, according to the CQC.

The report stated that although there were "genuine efforts to learn and improve", there were still a "worrying number of staff across the organisation who felt the trust didn’t have an open culture where they could raise concerns without fear of blame or punishment. Also, some staff didn’t feel safe and protected from bullying and harassment, which had a negative effect on their wellbeing.

It added: "This is completely unacceptable and must be addressed by leaders as a priority to enable staff to feel supported and be able to provide the best possible care to people."

Medical services at Good Hope hospital in Sutton Coldfield were rated as 'inadequate'. Credit: ITV News Central

Inspectors also ruled the quality of critical care for patients had deteriorated badly, and emergency departments at the three main hospitals were deemed 'inadequate' on safety measures.

Neurological services at the QE and medical care at Good Hope were also rated 'inadequate', and maternity services at Heartlands had not improved since a warning notice was issued earlier last year and remain 'inadequate'.

Cancer services at the QE 'require improvement' while critical care services were downgraded to 'require improvement'. Inspectors visited in August and October last year to check out the trust's progress in a range of areas in the wake of damaging previous findings.

The trust says it has made significant further improvements since then.

Charlotte Rudge, CQC deputy director of operations in the Midlands said:

"Over the last year, there had been a number of staff changes at senior level, including a new chief executive, new directors and a number of new non-executive directors. Although there were the beginnings of change and recovery, and recognition of present and past concerns, there had not yet been sufficient time to demonstrate progress and for leaders to show they were dealing with the risks, issues, and challenges in the service and how to resolve them effectively. This particularly related to matters of staff safety, unchallenged or hidden bullying cultures, and a fear of speaking up. Throughout the organisation, not all leaders demonstrated they had the skills to be effective leaders and to protect staff from discrimination."

Credit: ITV News Central

The key findings across the trust were:

Staff across the organisation felt they were not always supported, safe, respected, and valued.

A number of staff who had approached the office of the Freedom to Speak Up Guardian, felt the process of speaking up through the official route was not well supported by the trust.

CQC were told by some staff from ethnic minority groups that the organisation did not always promote equality and diversity in daily work and provide opportunities for career development.

Throughout the organisation, not all leaders demonstrated they had the skills to be effective leaders and to protect staff from discrimination.

Alongside positive observations on improvements at the trust:

The trust’s wellbeing arrangements for staff experiencing hardship, including food parcels, food banks, clothes or school uniform swaps, psychological first aid, financial support, and support for staff experiencing temporary homelessness, were recognised as outstanding.

Improvements and transformation programmes for governance were in progress. Inspectors found a committed and caring group of people from a wide range of backgrounds with a vast range of experience and knowledge to carry out this function. They recognised the organisation was moving at a fast pace to implement change and particularly the new structure of governance.

There also were notable improvements in senior leaders becoming more visible and approachable in the trust for people and staff.

In a statement, Dame Yve Buckland, Chair, and Jonathan Brotherton, Chief Executive, at University Hospitals Birmingham said:

“We are pleased that the CQC’s findings recognise that while improvement is still in its early stages, with good initial work done, the significant change required will take time.

“We believe that the significant changes in our leadership, the new devolved group operating model with local hospital-based leadership and the actions set out in our improvement programme, since the CQC’s visit, evidence our commitment to learning, improving and evolving.

“But we know that culture change cannot be fixed rapidly, or superficially, and that we have a considerable amount of work to do so that the changes are felt by all colleagues.

“It is imperative that all of us, as leaders, strive to build trust amongst everyone to ensure UHB is the best place to work and flourish, as well as the best place for our patients to be treated.

“We have zero tolerance, to racism, misogyny, and all forms of discrimination. While we are encouraged more colleagues are feeling confident to speak up, we want everyone to feel safe to do so and are reorganising our Freedom to Speak up services in consultation with our freedom to speak up leads, staff representatives and trade unions to make sure that it meets the needs of all colleagues and gives confidence to them in raising their concerns. We have been undertaking an internal review, learning from lived experience, which will strengthen our mechanisms and outcomes in response to concerns raised.

“We are disappointed in the rating change for our critical care services at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham. Since the CQC’s inspection, there have been significant improvements with recruitment and retention, within a department made fragile and deeply impacted by being on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic, with now a near-full establishment of staff and an improving skill mix.

“We fully recognise we have a lot to do and know we have not yet been able to fix all the problems – many long-standing and built up over many years. However, we have changed and continue to change, the way we respond to and approach those problems. It is reassuring that the CQC has recognised that we were at the beginning of a major transformation programme when they visited; there were the beginnings of change and recovery, as well as recognition of present and past concerns, but there had not yet been sufficient time to test the new ways of working or their impact."

