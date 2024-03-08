Heavy police presence in Nottingham after reports of serious incident

A heavy police presence is in place is in Nottingham following reports of a serious incident.

An area of Bluebill Hill Road, in St Ann's, has been taped off by Nottinghamshire Police this morning, since around 8.20am.

There are currently three police cars, two police vans and a crime scene investigation van at the scene, along with a fire engine and an ambulance.

Residents reported police cars arriving at "2am last night".

One said they heard a "squeal" around that time, another who lives on the road said: "Nothing like this has ever happened before.

"I'm 26 and have been here since I was a kid. It's horrible".

