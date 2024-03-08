An inquest into the death of a 23-year-old university worker who was stabbed while on a night out with friends in Birmingham by a paranoid schizophrenic, has found that he was unlawfully killed.

Jacob Billington was killed when Zephaniah McLeod, who had schizophrenia, went on a rampage with a knife through Birmingham on September 6 2020.

McLeod, of Selly Oak, was released from prison months earlier “without any support in place for his serious mental illness”, a coroner has ruled, as she highlighted “lost opportunities” to effectively manage his condition.

McLeod, who was 27 at the time of the attacks, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 21 years at Birmingham Crown Court in 2021.

He admitted the manslaughter of Mr Billington and four counts of attempted murder along with three charges of wounding in relation to seven other people he attacked - including Mr Billington's close friend, Michael Callaghan, in the city centre that night over a 90-minute period.

A two-week inquest into the death of Mr Billington heard that McLeod, who had a long history of offending, had been known to mental health services since he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2012, but did not regularly engage with them or take his prescribed medication inside or outside of prison.

The court heard McLeod had long reported hearing voices telling him to kill or stab people and saw shadows, but did not regularly take the anti-psychotic drugs he was prescribed, believing his medication to be homing devices used by the government to monitor him, and refused to speak to psychiatrists in prison or engage with mental health services.

Despite being deemed a high risk of serious harm to other people, McLeod was released from HMP Parc in South Wales on April 22 2020 after a three-year prison sentence for drug and firearm offences five months before he killed Mr Billington without any support in place for his mental health and was released back to Birmingham with no fixed address.

Concluding the inquest on Friday, senior coroner for Birmingham and Solihull Louise Hunt said that by the time Birmingham and Solihull community mental health teams had identified an address where McLeod had been released to in June 2020, he had already moved somewhere else and no further attempts to find him were made until he attended a new GP surgery on August 10 2020 asking to be prescribed anti-psychotic medication.

Addressing Mr Billington’s family who were in court for the inquest alongside Mr Callaghan’s mother Anne, Mrs Hunt paid tribute to the “much-loved son, brother and friend” with a “fantastic personality”, and said: “My thoughts are with all of you at this difficult time as I know this inquest has brought back awful memories.

“I do hope lessons can be learned from Jacob’s tragic death.”

