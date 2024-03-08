A teenager stabbed to death in a park in Wolverhampton has been named as 17-year-old Harleigh Hepworth.

The teenage boy was pronounced dead in West Park by paramedics just before 4:30pm on Thursday 7 March.

West Midlands Police say their enquiries "are moving at pace today, as we carry out forensic searches in the area which remains cordoned off."

Door-to-door enquiries are taking place nearby as police review CCTV footage from the surrounding area. Extra patrols of officers have also been set up to "offer reassurance to residents."

Chief Superintendent Rich Fisher said: "Another young life has tragically been taken by knife crime and our focus is bringing those responsible to justice.

"We are keeping Harleigh's family updated with this fast-moving investigation and our thoughts are with them at this devastating time.

"We would like to thank the people of Wolverhampton, and particularly those in this area of West Park, who have been coming forward with information following this awful incident.

"And we would ask anyone who's yet to speak to us, but believes they can help, to contact us."

He continued: "We know how destructive and cruel knife crime is and we are working with partners across the city to educate youngsters, support those who are vulnerable, and help our children stay safe.

"That work will continue as we will not tolerate such violence on our streets."

