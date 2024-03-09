National rail says there will be disruption on the rail line between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton until Sunday 31 March after a landslip has been found in the Wellington area.

Network Rail say they will be looking to rectify the issue from Monday 11 until the end of the day on Sunday 31 March.

As a result of this, trains running between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Routes affected:

Avanti West Coast between Shrewsbury and London Euston

West Midlands Railway between Shrewsbury and Birmingham New Street

Transport for Wales between Holyhead / Aberystwyth / Llandudno / Shrewsbury / Manchester Piccadilly and Birmingham International: and between Holyhead / Aberystwyth Birmingham New Street

The lines between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton are closed on Saturday 9 until Sunday 10 March 2024 due to pre-planned engineering works.

The advice from National Rail is to check before you travel.

