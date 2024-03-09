Leicester City Women's manager Willie Kirk to miss FA Cup match amid 'internal process'
The Leicester City Women manager Willie Kirk will not be on the touchline for today’s FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool, as he “assists the club with an internal process”.
The 45-year-old, who previously led Hibernian, Bristol City, and Everton, as well as working with Manchester United’s coaching team, joined the Foxes in the summer of 2022.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Women’s Super League club side said Kirk would be replaced by assistant manager Jennifer Foster and first-team coach Stephen Kirby for the Saturday game.
They added: “Willie Kirk is assisting the club with an internal process, the outcomes of which will be determined in due course.”
Leicester currently sits at seventh in the league.
