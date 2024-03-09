The Leicester City Women manager Willie Kirk will not be on the touchline for today’s FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool, as he “assists the club with an internal process”.

The 45-year-old, who previously led Hibernian, Bristol City, and Everton, as well as working with Manchester United’s coaching team, joined the Foxes in the summer of 2022.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Women’s Super League club side said Kirk would be replaced by assistant manager Jennifer Foster and first-team coach Stephen Kirby for the Saturday game.

They added: “Willie Kirk is assisting the club with an internal process, the outcomes of which will be determined in due course.”

Leicester currently sits at seventh in the league.

