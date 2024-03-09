Police continue investigations into fatal stabbing in Wolverhampton park

Police enquiries into the death of 17-year-old Harleigh Hepworth in Wolverhampton's West Park are today continuing.

The teenager from Staffordshire was fatally stabbed at around 4.30pm on Thursday 7 March.

Police say they are following a number of lines of enquiry to catch who was responsible for his death.

A cordon around the park has now been lifted but there will be a visible presence in the area as part of the investigation and to offer reassurance.

West Midlands Police says: "A teenager has lost his life and we're working round the clock to get justice for Harleigh and his family.

"We continue to work tirelessly with partners to steer young people away from violence with weapons. "

