Friends of of a firefighter who died while attempting to swim the English Channel have completed a fundraising relay swim in memory of him.

More than nine thousand pounds has been raised for the three charities that Iain Hughes was supporting in his Channel Swim last year.

A total of more than 67 miles was covered between the 53 friends who took part at David Lloyd in Brierley.

The organiser of the relay swim event, Jim McParland, said: "It was a fantastic event. It was a great opportunity for lots of Iains close friends, family and colleagues to attend and celebrate his life by doing something he enjoyed.

"His favourite style swimming trunks were 70s style budgy smugglers and we all wore those for him.

"It was an event to remember Iain, he was an inspirational character.

"We had a complete mixed range of abilities as far as swimming goes and some people had swimming lessons just to take part."

Iain Hughes embarked on the swim last year to raise money for the The Fire Fighters Charity, British Heart Foundation and Midlands Air Ambulance.

The married father-of-two began his attempt on Tuesday 20 June, accompanied by a support boat, after training for two years.

He went missing during the attempt and French and Belgian military helicopters led a search, alongside navy and police patrol boats, but French authorities called off the search.

The body of the crew manager, based at Wednesbury fire station, was found and confirmed to be Mr Hughes.

