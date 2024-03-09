Three men jailed following killing in Birmingham

Three men have been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison following the death of a father-of-three who was fatally stabbed in Hockley. Hazim Al-Bajouri, aged 43, died after being stabbed on Hunter's Road by Cyle Crowley on 12 June last year. Crowley's friend Khalil Henriques and Crowley's father Carl Dunning helped him to escape the scene and were found guilty of assisting an offender.

Cyle Crowley Credit: West Midlands Police

A trial heard Hazim and an associate visited Crowley and Henriques at their address on Hunter’s Road to purchase drugs. In an attempt to hide evidence, Henriques aged 24, put Crowley’s jumper in the washing machine, but it was later discovered he hadn’t turned the machine on.

Khalil Henriques Credit: West Midlands Police

Crowley called on his father Carl Dunning for help, who swapped clothes with him before he ran away from the address. Dunning, aged 44, changed his clothing again and went to the bus stop, where paramedics were attempting to save Hazim’s life, initially pretending that he knew nothing about the stabbing.

Carl Dunning Credit: West Midlands Police

Crowley, aged 19, was sentenced to a 17 years jail term for manslaughter at Birmingham Crown Court yesterday (8 March).

Henriques and Dunning were each sentenced to two years.

