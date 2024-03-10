A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was fatally stabbed at Wolverhampton’s West Park. The boy was arrested him last night (Saturday 9 March) and he is currently in custody as enquiries continue. Harleigh Hepworth, 17, from Staffordshire, was discovered with fatal wounds at West Park last Thursday (7 March), at around 4.30pm.

West Midlands Police says: "A teenager has lost his life and we're working round the clock to get justice for Harleigh and his family.

"We continue to work tirelessly with partners to steer young people away from violence with weapons. "

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…