A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager in a Wolverhampton park.

Harleigh Hepworth, 17, from Staffordshire, was found with fatal wounds at around 4.30pm in West Park on Thursday 7 March.

A 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, while a second boy, aged 17, was arrested on Sunday (10 March) on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Ade George, from West Midlands Police's homicide unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Harleigh.

“We have now charged a boy over Harleigh’s death but our inquiries are continuing.

“Extra patrols in the area will continue to provide reassurance to the community and support everyone affected.”

