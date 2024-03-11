Play Brightcove video

Lee Anderson MP tells ITV News Central's political correspondent Alison Mackenzie that "we've given the country away slowly but surely", at a press conference held after he defected to the Reform UK party.

In his first interview with a journalist following the announcement that he has joined the Reform UK party, Lee Anderson says his inbox is "absolutely solid with support", with constituents in Ashfield backing him in the next general election.

Anderson lost the Tory whip last month, after claiming Islamists had “got control” of Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, and that he had “given our capital city away to his mates”.

There's since been weeks of speculation about a possible defection by Mr Anderson, which now gives Reform UK its first MP.

At a press conference on Monday 11 March, Anderson began his speech with “I want my country back. Over the last year or so I’ve had to do a lot of soul searching on my political journey. I don’t expect much in politics other than to be able to speak my mind.”

In an interview ITV News Central, Mr Anderson said his constituents in Ashfield and people across Nottinghamshire are filling his inbox with messages of support.

He said: "They're saying 'you've done the right thing - you've got our support at the next general election'."

He continued: "I'm from Ashfield. I was born there and I was raised there. I've never lived more than five miles away from where I was born. The place is in my heart and I will never live anywhere else."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…