A woman, 21, charged with the murder of her newborn baby in Coventry, has appeared in court.

Police discovered the baby at a property on Raglan Street on Wednesday 6 March.

The baby is believed to have been have been a few days old.

A post mortem examination took place, but the baby's cause of death was inconclusive.

Jia Xin Teo, 21, was charged with murder and appeared at Coventry Magistrates' Court on Saturday 9 March.In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "A woman has been charged with the murder of her new-born baby in Coventry. We discovered the baby - believed to be just a few days old - at an address in Raglan Street on Wednesday, March 6."Further tests will be carried out to establish the cause of the baby’s death. Jia Xin Teo, aged 21, was charged with murder and she appeared before Coventry Magistrates Court on Saturday. She was remanded to appear before Warwick Crown Court today, Monday, March 11."

