Nottinghamshire Police has been put into special measures and told to “urgently produce an improvement plan” by a watchdog.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) announced the move on Monday which sees the East Midlands force subjected to what the body – which scrutinises the performance of forces in England and Wales – calls an “enhanced level of monitoring” under what is known as the “engage” process.

Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher said: “We move police forces into our enhanced level of monitoring, known as engage, when a force is not responding to our concerns, or if it is not managing, mitigating or eradicating these concerns.

“The engage process provides additional scrutiny and support from the inspectorate and other external organisations in the policing sector to help the force improve and provide a better service for the public.

“Nottinghamshire Police has been asked to urgently produce an improvement plan and will meet regularly with our inspectors. We will work closely with the force to monitor its progress against these important and necessary changes.”

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry said: “I am obviously disappointed that Nottinghamshire Police is being placed under enhanced monitoring. However, I welcome the opportunity this process will provide the Force to focus on the areas of concern and continue their immediate actions to put things right.

“As Police and Crime Commissioner, it is my duty to hold Nottinghamshire Police to account on behalf of the public and ensure we have the best policing service possible.

“HMICFRS performs an important and independent assessment role and this robust enhanced monitoring process will support our broader arrangements to ensure continuous improvement in the policing service that the people of Nottinghamshire should expect.

“The effective supervision of investigations and ensuring the right support for victims are both vitally important to providing an effective policing service. Since HMICFRS raised their concerns with me, I have held urgent discussions with the Chief Constable and her team. I have sought assurances about the action being taken and the plans the Chief Constable has for improvements.

“I was assured to learn that the Force had already taken immediate action. This should provide Nottinghamshire’s communities with confidence that the Force takes these concerns very seriously and is committed to making swift improvements.

“I am determined to support and oversee the Force’s progress with addressing all HMICFRS’ recommendations and have asked for weekly updates from the Chief Constable. I am confident Nottinghamshire Police will emerge a much stronger organisation as a result of the ‘engage’ process.”

