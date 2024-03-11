A major search operation to find a missing boy, 2, who fell into the River Soar in Leicester has entered its fourth week.

Xielo Maruziva fell into the river in the Marsden Lane area of Aylestone Meadows at around 5.00pm on Sunday 18 February.

His father entered the water to try and rescue him, shortly followed by emergency services - but Xielo was not located.

A huge search and rescue operation has been underway over the three weeks since - with specialist teams from across the country and over 200 officers.

Five specialist search and rescue teams joined, volunteering over 2000 hours to try and find Xielo.

Police search teams (right) and Specialist Group International (SGI) continue to search the River Soar for missing boy Xielo, 2. Credit: PA Images

National Police Air Service helicopters, drones, boats, divers and private diving teams, marine dogs and teams from Nottinghamshire Police, Lincolnshire Police and other forces across the country have all joined the efforts to find the boy.

In the last week, a specialist diving team from the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory has joined the search, while support from Search and Rescue teams, Tactical Support Teams, the Environment Agency and marine recovery dogs has continued.

A police diver from Nottinghamshire Police's underwater search team searches the River Soar. Credit: PA Images

Assistant Chief Constable Michaela Kerr, Leicestershire Police, said it's heartbreaking to not have found Xielo.

“To be entering our fourth week of searching for Xielo without being able to locate him and return him to his family despite all the team’s efforts is heartbreaking. I know that the determination to find him is felt by all who have been involved in the search over the past three weeks, in all conditions, and we are all desperately trying to find answers for little Xielo’s family.

“We do of course continue to support Xielo’s family at this most painful time and to keep them updated on our search. I want to thank them for their bravery and their support to us throughout the last three weeks.

Experts from Specialist Group International (SGI) join the search operation for two-year-old Xielo Maruziva at the River Soar. Credit: PA Images

“Our search for Xielo is continuing with specialist teams at the scene and our tactics and strategies continue to be reviewed as we move forward.

Our priority always has been and remains to find Xielo and to support his family.

“I continue to thank everyone involved so far – to the teams involved in the search for your professionalism, dedication and commitment, and to the local community and wider public for your continued support and for coming together at this desperately sad time. Thank you. We will of course continue to keep you updated."

